IUML chief condemns burning of Bible

February 03, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayyid Sadikali Shihab Thangal has condemned the incident in which a person allegedly burnt a copy of The Holy Bible in Kasaragod district and circulated visuals of the incident on social media.

He demanded that the government take stringent action against those behind the dastardly act. “All religious texts are sacred, and none should be allowed to desecrate religious texts and symbols,” he said.

Thangal called upon society to stand united against all divisive attempts. “Islam never permits belittling or desecrating the texts or symbols of any other religion,” he said.