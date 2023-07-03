IUML chalks out plan to thwart CPI(M) bid to score over anti-UCC protest

July 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) seems to be chalking out its own action plan to counter the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to outsmart the Communist Party of India (Marxist)‘s call for an alliance of secular and democratic forces to resist its implementation.

The IUML leadership perceives that the CPI(M) is attempting to woo the Muslim minorities towards it by trying to stoke up the sentiments of community organisations. The party is planning to organise seminars in Kochi and Kozhikode ahead of the CPI(M)’s move to hold similar events. A meeting of minority organisations too is planned in Kozhikode on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, State general secretary P.M.A. Salam and M.K. Muneer, MLA, clarified the party’s stance on the issue and criticised the CPI(M)’s position on the UCC.

Both Mr. Salam and Dr. Muneer asked how would the minorities trust the CPI(M) as the cases registered against IUML activists over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act had not been dropped as yet.

“Over 800 cases had been registered against those who participated in the agitation against the CAA. Though the Chief Minister had promised to withdraw the cases before the Assembly election, nothing has been done even after two-and-a half years. How can we trust that party,” Mr. Salam asked.

Dr. Muneer sought to know the CPI(M)’s view on the Shariat law and the personal laws of various communities. He asked if it had changed over the years. “If its is sincere about opposing the UCC, Pinarayi Vijayan should first withdraw the cases registered against anti-CAA protesters. Our workers are still running from pillar to post,” he said.

The statements of the two senior leaders, however, also brought to the fore the differences within the party. While Mr. Salam welcomed the CPI(M)’s decision to join hands with secular and democratic forces in opposing the UCC, Dr. Muneer alleged that the party was portraying it as a Hindu-Muslim issue like the BJP.

Dr. Muneer also alleged that the CPI(M) was inviting only select leaders to its proposed protests against the UCC instead of roping in all community leaders.

