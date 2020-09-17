IUML cautious in dealing with Koran issue

Party parrying attempts of Jaleel to reach out to community leaders

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has adopted a cautious line when dealing with the ‘religiously sensitive’ remarks made by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel in connection with his alleged involvement in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling racket.

The IUML has chosen to ignore the Koran and to focus on gold even as Dr. Jaleel persistently tried to bring the holy book into focus. “Koran is not the issue. The issue is gold smuggling,” said IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed.

IUML leaders continued to lay emphasis on gold and warn the people not to be misguided by the statements linking it with Koran import. “The gold smuggled in under the guise of the Koran is the real issue,” said Mr. Majeed.

The party is carefully parrying the attempts of Dr. Jaleel to reach out to community leaders portraying himself as a victim of politically and communally charged vendetta.

The IUML has sent out messages to its cadres not to be distracted from the real issue. The party has viewed a recent statement by Dr. Jaleel that he would oblige if IUML national chairman and spiritual leader Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal asked him to quit, as a ploy to divert the attention from the real issue.

“He (Dr. Jaleel) is trying to divert the current discourse to a cheap sentimentality by trying to link himself with Thangal,” said IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

According to the IUML, Dr. Jaleel has been adept at playing to the gallery with religious sentiments. “He has always used religious sentiments to his advantage. But it will not work now,” said Mr. Majeed.

Mr. Majeed sought to expose what he termed the hollowness of Mr. Jaleel’s statement about obliging to Mr. Thangal. “Not long ago, he said that he had become a minister not with the blessings of Mr.Thangal. He had ascribed his ministership to AKG Centre. Now he says that he will quit if Mr. Thangal says. People can understand the intent behind such a statement,” the IUML leader said.