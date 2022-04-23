IUML backbone of UDF: Kunhalikutty

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership has sought to put a lid on the talks of the party having any electoral understanding with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

Reacting to the CPI(M)‘s invitation to shift the party’s coalition loyalties, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty on Saturday cleared the air about his earlier statements causing confusion among the party cadres.

The IUML was the backbone of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and that the party had no such policy of “changing the front like changing clothes.” The argument that an unhappy constituent would leave the UDF was fallacious, Mr. Kunhalikutty replied to queries from journalists on Saturday.

The IUML leader appears to have changed his soft approach to Left Democratic Front convener E.P Jayarajan’s invitation and took a strong stance ahead of the IUML leadership meeting in Malappuram.

Incidentally, after Mr. Jayarajan’s statement drew flak at the CPI(M) secretariat meeting on Friday, party’s Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan also took the stage to advise the IUML “to escape from the sinking ship.” However, he declined to comment further whether the IUML would be inducted into the LDF fold.