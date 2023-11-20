HamberMenu
IUML asserts its commitment to Congress-led UDF amid Left overtures in Kerala

There is no question of IUML deviating from its responsibility to strengthen Congress-led alliance in Kerala, says Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

November 20, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Wayanad

PTI
Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal (file)

Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal (file) | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Amid apparent overtures by Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Kerala president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal made it clear on November 20, 2023 that there was no question of his party deviating from its responsibility to strengthen the Congress-led alliance in Kerala.

Addressing an IUML Wayanad district council camp at Sultan Bathery, Mr. Thangal reiterated his party's unwavering commitment to strengthening the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

He said that the party has numerous reasons to remain steadfast in its alliance with the UDF.

His statement comes amid an alleged bid by the LDF to woo the key Congress ally into its fold.

Days after IUML MLA and Malappuram district general secretary P. Abdul Hameed was nominated to the Left-controlled director board of the Kerala State Co-operative Bank, now called Kerala Bank, Mr. Thangal said that this does not indicate a shift in the alliance.

Highlighting the party's role in ensuring unity and cooperation within the UDF coalition, the IUML leader also rejected the speculation of a possible association with the LDF.

Navakerala Sadas

In an embarrassment for the UDF, a key member of IUML had participated in the Left government's outreach programme Navakerala Sadas in Kasaragod on November 19, 2023 despite it being boycotted by the Congress-led Opposition alliance.

IUML's State council member N.A. Aboobacker not only participated in the morning session of the programme but was also seen sitting right beside Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding fuel to the speculation that the IUML may switch over to the LDF by ending its several decades-old alliance with the Congress.

