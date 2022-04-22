IUML appeals PM against demolition

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the demolition of houses and buildings belonging to Muslims in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, IUML national president K.M. Khader Mohideen and general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty said the incidents that took place at Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi were deeply anguishing.

They pointed out that North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) assistant commissioner’s order of April 19, 2022, directing to remove the alleged ‘encroachments’ in Jahangirpuri was in contrary to the statutory provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957, and it violated the principles of natural justice.

“The entire series of incidents that have transpired in Delhi raises a very strong presumption that the so-called ‘anti-encroachment drive’ conducted by the NDMC with an undue haste and in blatant violation of principles of natural justice, was to target the Muslim community staying at Jahangirpuri area,” they said.

They said that the pattern of bulldozing of properties belonging to Muslims was repeated recently across several North Indian States, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.