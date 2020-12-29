IUML announces candidates for posts of civic body chiefs

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has announced its presidential and vice presidential candidates for the Malappuram District Panchayat and block panchayats. IUML district president and parliamentary party chairman Sayed Sadikali Shihab Thangal made the announcement here on Tuesday. The elections to the three-tier panchayats will take place on Wednesday.

M.K. Rafeeka is the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s candidate for District Panchayat President. Ismail Moothedam is the candidate for the vice president. Sareena Haseeb and Naseeba Thappy will be IUML’s standing committee chairpersons in the District Panchayat. The UDF has won 27 of the 32 seats in the District Panchayat.

In Malappuram block panchayat, Abdurahman Karat and Rajula Pelathodi will be president and vice president respectively.

In Areekode block panchayat, Rukhiya Shamsuddeen and K.C. Gafoor Haji will be president and vice president respectively.

In Perinthalmanna block panchayat, A.K. Mohammed Mustafa will be the president. The UDF will decide its vice president on Wednesday.

In Kuttippuram block panchayat, Waseema Veleri and K.T. Azad will be president and vice president respectively.

In Tanur block panchayat, K. Salmath and P.C. Ashraf will be president and vice president respectively.

In Kalikavu block panchayat, P. Sreeja Teacher will be the president. The vice president will be decided on Wednesday.

In Vengara block panchayat, M. Bensira and Aboobacker Pulikkal will be president and vice president respectively.

In Tirurangadi block panchayat, K.T. Sajida will be the president. In Mankada block panchayat, T. Abdul Kareem and K.V. Juvairiya will be president and vice president respectively.

In Kondotty block panchayat, Shajini Unni will be the president. In Wandoor block panchayat, K.K. Sajida will be the vice president. The UDF will announce its president on Wednesday.

In Nilambur block panchayat, Fatima Ismail will be the vice president.

The UDF has a clear majority in 12 of the 15 block panchayats and in the District Panchayat in Malappuram.