IUML all set to face Lok Sabha elections, says Sadikali Thangal

October 10, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal said here on Tuesday that the party had completed its preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha elections. He said it was up to the Congress to decide whether Rahul Gandhi should contest from Wayanad for the second time.

“But we will be happy if Rahul Gandhi contests from Wayanad,” he told the media after the party’s national committee meeting.

The IUML postponed its November 16 conference of delegates to be held in Delhi as part of the culmination of the party’s year-long platinum jubilee celebrations. Leaders from the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance and about 800 members from Kerala were to attend the Delhi meet.

IUML national president K.M. Kader Mohideen said that the meeting was postponed to December in the wake of the declaration of elections in five States.

state politics

