IUML accuses govt ofdiluting quota policies

Taking strong exception to the government’s decision to extend reservation benefits to economically weaker sections of forward communities in Devaswom boards and to bring the Kerala State Wakf Board recruitments under the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer has accused the government of diluting the spirit of affirmative action.

Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mr. Basheer recalled an earlier statement by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan revealing the LDF’s resolve to make available benefits of reservation to the poor among forward communities while making all government appointments in the future.

‘‘The Chief Minister even stressed the need for a constitution amendment in favour of extending reservation to forward communities. Such an attitude is highly condemnable as it weakens the spirit of social justice and constitutionally ensured rights of backward communities. The demand would definitely appease the BJP government at the Centre which wanted to scrap all reservation benefits to Dalits, tribes people, and minorities,’’ he said.

Mr. Basheer said that bringing recruitments to Wakf Board under the PSC would cause a situation in which non-believers and those who did not subscribe to Islamic philosophy would enter the board and influence its decisions.

‘‘Reservation is a benefit the backward communities have won through intense struggles. It is not a means to end poverty and empower people economically. It is affirmative action to bring the marginalised sections to mainstream,’’ he said. The IUML leaders said his party was in touch with like-minded organisations to bring about a united platform to fight attempts to dilute reservation policies.

‘‘We are not against the government initiating poverty eradication and job generating schemes targeting economically weaker sections of forward communities. Their financial needs should definitely be addressed. But the existing reservation policies should be kept intact,’’ he said.

Mr Basher said IUML was probing possibilities of protests against the government move. ‘‘As far as the Wakf Board is concerned, we are ready to cooperate with the government to end corruption. But that does not mean altering its character completely,’’ he said.