IUM flays Pinarayi for his statement linking it with communal forces

Published - October 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) here on Sunday criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his remarks linking the party with communal outfits.

The Chief Minister had said on Saturday that the IUML posed a great danger not only by trying to defeat the Communists, but also by aligning with groups like the SDPI and Jamat-e-Islami.

IUML national organising secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said in reply to Mr. Vijayan that he was trying to divide communities for political gain.

He said the ruling CPI(M) was engaging in “dirty politics” to create divisions in society.

“These accusations are just attempts by Mr. Vijayan to shift attention from his failures,” he said. Mr. Basheer termed the Chief Minister’s allegations as false.

“This is completely false. We have no alliance with the SDPI, and we firmly reject such claims,” he said.

He said that the CPI(M) had received Jamat-e-Islami support in several previous elections.

“The IUML has never regarded Jamaat-e-Islami as a terrorist group. That’s why the UDF accepted their support in the 2019 election. However, it is ironic that Mr. Vijayan’s party, which once benefitted from their votes, now suddenly sees them as a terror group,” he said.

