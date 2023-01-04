ADVERTISEMENT

ITSR former director gets interim relief from HC

January 04, 2023 02:49 am | Updated January 03, 2023 11:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

T. Vasumathi, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, University of Calicut, has managed to get an interim order from the Kerala High Court against her removal from the post of Director of the university’s Institute of Tribal Research and Studies (ITRS) at Chethalayam, Wayanad.

In the order issued on December 27, Justice Murali Purushothaman directed the university authorities to provide a copy of the complaint against her along with a copy of the inquiry proceedings against her.

Ms. Vasumathi, president of the Association of Calicut University Teachers (ACT), was removed from the post recently after what the university authorities termed as “untoward incidents”. Some teachers and students had accused Ms. Vasumathi of making abusive comments against them. Later, a complaint was forwarded to the office of the Chief Minister. This was followed by an inquiry, which revealed that some of the allegations were true. Subsequently, the Vice-Chancellor issued orders for her removal and warned her not to indulge in such activities and repeat such behaviour in the future.

Ms. Vasumathi, however, claimed the inquiry report had not been ratified by the Syndicate. It is learnt that the ACT too has approached the university seeking to revoke the action against her.

