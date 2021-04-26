It’s wait and watch for NoRKs

Kozhikode

26 April 2021 19:51 IST

They will have to wait for full resumption of flights to GCC nations

Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) will have to wait for full resumption of flights following the travel restrictions to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations due to the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in India.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has suspended inbound air traffic for ten days till May 4, has now clarified on the operation of chartered flights by businessmen. However, the entry of this category of passengers is subject to approvals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and civil aviation authorities.

The General Civil Aviation Authority has allowed UAE citizens, diplomats, official delegations, golden residency visa holders, and flights of businessmen exemption from the entry restrictions on inbound passengers on India-UAE flights.

Similarly, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman have also enforced restrictions impacting the non-resident population stranded in India as well as those who had planned to return home for vacation.

After the suspension of flights for more than a year, Saudi Arabia plans full resumption of international flights on May 17. However, this will not apply to 20 countries, including India, on the banned list. Also, arrivals from other countries who transit through India will have to apply 14 days before entering Saudi Arabia.

Qatar has, however, adopted a Green List policy which is being reviewed every two weeks based on public health indicators around the world. Also, permanent residency holders can travel outside the country and return any time adhering to the health procedures in force.

Bahrain has already announced health measures for passengers arriving from India. Passengers will have to submit a certificate proving results of RT-PCR test (with the QR code) done 48 hours before departure.

The civil aviation authorities in Kuwait have banned all commercial flights with India until further notice. The ban applies to passengers directly coming from India or through a third country unless they have stayed for at least 14 days outside the country.

In the case of Oman, only passengers from certain categories from India are allowed to enter that country. These include Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families.