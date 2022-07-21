It’s up to Kerala University to rectify shortcomings, says Higher Education Minister R. Bindu

CAG performance audit flags varsity flaws

CAG performance audit flags varsity flaws

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has said Kerala University is bound by its responsibility to rectify the shortcomings flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its performance audit that covered the period 2016-21.

“It is up to the university to provide substantial clarification on the deficiencies that have been highlighted. Such flaws are bound to crop up during close scrutiny by an audit agency such as the CAG into the functioning of any institution,” she said, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Referring to the CAG finding that the university violated University Grants Commission (UGC) norms by appointing more than 10% of the teaching faculty on contract basis, the Minister said the practice is prevalent in universities and colleges across the country.

She also rubbished allegations that such shortcomings were concealed during the inspection by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) that fetched the university an unprecedented A++ grade.

Responding to questions in the Assembly earlier, Dr. Bindu said the department has been spearheading a comprehensive overhaul of the sector. The recommendation of the three commissions formed to recommend reforms is bound to considerably improve the quality of education.

She also informed the House that the government has initiated steps to appoint principals in colleges that have been helmed by teachers on a temporary basis for so long. Lists prepared by the Vice Chancellors of prospective principals have been published by the universities. Anomalies that have cropped up will be resolved at the earliest.

Her assurance was in reply to a question by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan who claimed that a majority of government colleges did not have permanent principals.