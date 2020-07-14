It’s time when lawyers find their calling in farming

They are a group of nine, all practising law in the Alappuzha district court.

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown brought their practice to a pause, but it has made them resilient enough to practise farming.

The young lawyers hailing from different parts of the district have joined hands to form Lawyers Farm and taken up paddy and vegetable farming at Thaduthuveli under the Kayippuram Krishi Bhavan in Muhamma grama panchayat.

Members of the Lawyers Farm say they decided to try a hand in agriculture after feeling exhausted doing nothing during the lockdown.

“After the lockdown was imposed, the thought of what to do next came to our minds. We zeroed in on the idea of pursuing paddy cultivation. Following lockdown relaxations, three acres of land was taken on lease for ₹25,000 at Thaduthuveli and they started farming. The launch of the Subhiksha Keralam programme strengthened our resolve,” says, Manoj George, a member of the collective.

The court has since been reopened and members of the farm are playing the dual role of counsel and farmer nowadays. While they put on a gown in the morning, they wear farm outfits in the afternoon.

“Due to the pandemic, the number of cases being listed daily is low. After spending some time in court, all of us travel to Thaduthuveli in the afternoon and engage in farming,” Mr. George says.

By doing paddy cultivation, they revived a karapadam (upland rice field) that had been lying idle for the past 20 years.

Upbeat farmers

“Preparing the land for cultivation was a herculean task. Although it is a new experience for the majority of us, almost all the works related to rice farming are being done by us. We are all upbeat about a good yield when the harvest takes place in October,” says Arun Krishnan, another group member.

The Kayippuram Krishi Bhavan provided them with 200 kg of seed free of cost. Apart from paddy cultivation, the group has also undertaken organic vegetable farming.

Other members of the Lawyers Farm are Abhilash C. Soman, Nidheesh Pulimoottil, Manu V.M., Aneesh Gopinathan, Harris T.R., Shivasankar, and Rakesh Kammath.