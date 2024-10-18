It’s time to revisit criteria governing disaster fund allocations, says new study by Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation

A new study has suggested that the 16th Finance Commission revisit the criteria and methodology used for disaster response funding to make it “more equitable and effective,” terming the present approach a flawed one that leaves ‘high-risk’ States such as Kerala at a disadvantage.

In the context of increasing environmental degradation and climate-related challenges, the methodology for State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) allocations needs to be based on practical and prudent considerations such as actual disaster vulnerability, the study ‘Ecological federalism: It’s time to revisit disaster risk allocation criteria’ by Aswathy Rachel Varughese, assistant professor, and Rju Mohan, PhD scholar, of the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT), an autonomous institute under the Kerala government, observed.

Coming at a time when the State is preparing its proposals for the 16th Finance Commission, the study recommends revised parameters including population density and specific geographical features such as wetlands, hilly areas and the length of the coast for fund allocation. It also argues strongly for replacing the poverty-based vulnerability measure with a comprehensive disaster vulnerability index.

The study noted that, if the revised parameters are in place, high-risk States such as Gujarat, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh would “justifiably receive more funding”. In Kerala’s case, the SDRF allocation would increase from ₹1,389.60 crore to ₹2,321.80 crore.

The Centre contributes 75% of the SDRF allocation in general category States/UTs and 90% in special category States. For determining the SDRF share, the 15th Finance Commission (2021-22 to 2025-26) adopted a methodology based on population, geographical area, average past expenditure and the Disaster Risk Index (DRI) which uses the probability of hazards (score of 70) and vulnerability (score of 30) to arrive at a composite score. The below poverty line (BPL) population is used as a basic measure to assess vulnerability.

The GIFT study argues that this system fails to accurately reflect a given State’s vulnerability to disasters. While the population criterion, which employs the 2011 census, penalises States with successful population control, ‘geographical area’ does not adequately reflect vulnerability.

A more practical approach to ecological fiscal transfers would be to replace them with population density and geographical sub divisions, the study said. “Natural disasters impact specific geographical divisions like hilly regions, wetlands, and coastal areas more than others. Instead of simply considering the area, the allocation criteria need to consider the proportion of wetlands, hilly regions and the length of coastal lines,” it said.

The study also recommends replacing the poverty-based vulnerability with a comprehensive vulnerability index provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The change shifts the focus from poverty vulnerability to a more holistic assessment of disaster vulnerability, the study said.

Further, the reliance on ‘past expenditure’ under the current methodology serves to perpetuate inequalities among States. “This predominant focus on historical expenditure means that states with higher past expenditures receive more funds, regardless of their current risk and vulnerability to natural disasters.” the study said.

The study estimates that, if the suggested revisions were to be adopted, the total SDRF allocation would increase from ₹1,28,122.40 crore to ₹1,75,089.97 crore. Kerala’s SDRF allocation under the 15th Finance Commission is ₹1,852.80 crore, inclusive of a Central share of ₹1,389.60 crore. Under the revised parameters, they would, respectively, increase to ₹2,901.88 crore and ₹2,321.50 crore.

“By addressing the shortcomings of the current system, the States may receive funds proportionate to their actual disaster risks and vulnerabilities. The 16th Finance Commission needs to consider these recommendations to strengthen India’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities in the face of growing climate-related challenges,” the study notes.

It was the second Finance Commission that introduced disaster risk financing through Finance Commission grants. It was later replaced with the Calamity Relief Fund and the National Calamity Contingency Fund (NCCF). The Disaster Management Act, 2005, mandated the creation of the SDRF and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

