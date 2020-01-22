‘It’s sorting out, not demoting’

The State government has reportedly decided to strip Director General of Police Jacob Thomas of his rank. The State may demote him to the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

However, Mr. Thomas, the senior-most ranking IPS officer in the State, appeared unfazed by the move.

He told The Hindu that he was willing to work as a “sub-inspector”. He felt hounded for speaking out on issues that concerned the public.

“No official intimation”

“I have conducted myself as a citizen. I am prepared to incur the costs involved. I have suffered losses on personal, professional, and financial fronts for listening to my conscience,” he said.

Mr. Thomas said he had not received any official intimation. “I have learnt of the possibility from a newspaper,” he said.

He is currently managing director of Kerala Metal Industries Limited in Palakkad.

Answering questions from presspersons in Palakkad, Mr. Thomas said “it will not be demoting, rather it will be segregating or sorting out.”

He said as ADGP, he still would have the chance of a promotion. “The government can take any decision and implement it; as citizens we have certain limitations,” he said.

Mr. Thomas, who was hand-picked by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to head the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2016, fell out with the government after the agency booked Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan on the charge of nepotism.

Ever since, he has faced a slew of departmental inquiries for breaking service rules, penning a service story without permission, a bid-rigging charge, and an amassment of wealth case.

Mr. Thomas is likely to seek legal recourse against the move to lower his rank. He may also move the Central government and Central Administrative Tribunal.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter from Palakkad)