It’s ‘play time’ again at Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in Thrissur

Thrissur

20 October 2021 19:25 IST

The institute is set to host a professional theatre competition starting October 25 where 10 plays will be staged in five days

After a long hiatus, theatre performances are back at the Regional Theatre of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi in Thrissur. The institute is set to host a professional theatre competition starting October 25 where 10 plays will be staged in five days.

“The competition for the year 2019, which was postponed due to COVID-19, has been organised between October 25 and 29 this year. Two plays will be staged a day, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. respectively, in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol,” said Dr. Prabhakaran Pazhassi, Akademi secretary.

Entry passes

Entry will be restricted through passes. In all, 250 persons will be permitted at a time. Passes will be issued only for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Passes will be issued from the Akademi office free of cost from October 23.

Visitors are required to submit vaccination certificates and a copy of Aadhaar card along with the application for issuance of passes. Only one pass each will be issued to a person. Vaccination certificate must be produced along with the pass for entry at the theatre.

The 10 plays to be performed were selected from 23 entries. Each team will receive ₹1 lakh for the performance. Akademi chairperson KPAC Lalitha will inaugurate the competition at 9.30 a.m on October 25. Akademi vice-chairman Xavier Pulpatt will preside.

List of plays

The event opens with the play Annam by Cochin Chandrakantham. Amma by Kalidasa Kalakendra will be staged at 5 p.m. the same day.

The other plays are as follows: October 26 — Ithihasam (Souparnika, Thiruvananthapuram); Kumaranasanum Chandala Bikshukiyum (Kannur Nataka Sangam).

October 27: Jeevitha Padam (Samskrithi, Venjarammoodu); Pattupadunna Vellayi (Valluvanadu Brahma).

October 28: Bolaraam (Kannur Sanga Chethana); Makkalude Sraddaku (Sanghakeli Pirappankodu). October 29: Marathan (KPAC); Venalavadhi (Kozhikode Sankeerthana).

Eight books published as part of the 100 Day, 100 Books project of the Akademi will be released during the event inauguration. Writer Asokan Charuvil will release the books.