It’s OTT release for Marakkar...

Antony Perumbavoor says he didn’t receive support from theatre bodies

Ending days of speculation, it has been announced that actor Mohanlal’s multi-crore movie Marakkar:Arabikkadalinte Simham will have an OTT (over-the-top) release instead of the much-expected theatre release.

Antony Perumbavoor, producer of the movie, said here on Friday that he did not receive the support of the theatre bodies in the State to release the big-budget film in theatres. “They failed to make any allowance to release the film in theatres. I have received nod from Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, director, to opt for an OTT release,” he said.

Representatives of various trade bodies in Malayalam film industry were busy over the past few weeks discussing the possibilities of ensuring a theatre release for the film after Mr. Antony had hinted that he would opt for a digital release to reduce the possible loss in revenue in theatre release. He was apprehensive about releasing the movie in theatres as COVID-19 regulations were still in place and only 50% occupancy was permitted in cinema halls.

The Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) had agreed to provide around ₹15 crore as advance for the film. However, they rejected the proposal to share a part of their earnings, if the movie failed to click at the box-office. Mr. Antony, vice-chairman of FEUOK, had resigned from the post following differences over the release of the film. The representatives of the organisation said they were yet to receive any such intimation officially.

Advance

Mr. Antony denied reports that he had demanded ₹40 crore as advance from theatre owners. “I had received ₹4.8 crore as advance and it had been refunded as the film is going to have an OTT release. Only 89 theatre owners had signed the agreement to screen the film,” he claimed.