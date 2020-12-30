It’s LDF 65, UDF 23 in grama panchayat tally

PALAKKAD

30 December 2020 23:57 IST

LDF gains Kavassery through UDF’s invalid vote

Civic body administration scenario in Palakkad district became clear on Wednesday with the election of presidents and vice presidents in 88 grama panchayats, 13 block panchayats, and the district panchayat.

Some grama panchayats whose fate had hung in balance witnessed dramatic scenes as some of the elected members succumbed to the tension and pressure caused by the circumstances.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) won 11 of the 13 block panchayats and the district panchayat. The United Democratic Front (UDF) won only the Mannarkkad and Pattambi block panchayats.

LDF presidents and vice presidents were elected in 65 of the 88 grama panchayats. The LDF won six of the eight grama panchayats where none had a majority. Three were wrested with the help of the Independents, and three were gained through a draw of lots.

The LDF won power in Puthusseri, Muthalamada, and Parali panchayats with the help of the Independents. It won Koppam, Kapur, and Kavassery panchayats through a draw of lots.

The UDF came to power in 23 grama panchayats. In the Nemmara and Kuzhalmannam panchayats, the UDF came to power through a draw of lots.

In the Kavassery panchayat, a UDF member’s invalid vote helped the LDF bag power. However, the UDF won the vice president’s position through a draw of lots. The LDF won the vice president’s post through a draw of lots in Mankara.

The panchayats that favoured the UDF are Alanallur, Kottopadam, Kumaramputhur, Thachanattukara, Karimpuzha, Pirayiri, Puthunagaram, Vadavannur, Nelliyampathy, Tiruvegapura, Chalissery, Pattithara, Anakkara, Parathur, Kuzhalmannam, Mankara, Nemmara, Eruthempathy, Pattanchery, Elapully, Kuthanur, Mathur, and Peringottukurissi.

In the Akathethara panchayat, where the LDF came to power, a CPI(M) member voted for the BJP’s presidential candidate, leading to some melodramatic scenes. In the 17-member council, the LDF has 10 members and the BJP has seven. The UDF has no members here.

The LDF’s Lalithambika, who was considered for the president's post earlier, voted for the BJP candidate in protest against the CPI(M)’s replacing her with Sunita.