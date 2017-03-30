It’s hefty discount for BS III two-wheelers

Two-wheeler majors are scrambling to dispose of stocks of Bharat Stage III vehicles by offering hefty discounts before April 1, when the Supreme Court ban on sale and registration of all BS III vehicles comes into effect.

As hardly one day is left for the registration of BS III vehicles, the dealers are offering up to 50% discount. The offer is for scooter and even premium motorcycles that are not BS IV compliant.

Of the 8.24 lakh BS III motor vehicles hit by the Wednesday’s apex court directive, 6.71 lakh are two-wheelers. More than 50% of the eight lakh-odd motor vehicles registered in the State annually are two-wheelers.

The huge discounts resulted in a steady flow of motorcyclists to showrooms and to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to register the vehicles before 1 p.m. on Friday.

Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said the department would not register any BS III motor vehicle in the State after 1 p.m. on Friday. The proof of sales of the motor vehicle has to be produced for registration and the option of temporary registration is available. Mr. Puthalath said not many two-wheeler companies offered BS IV compliant vehicles.

The MVD does not see any hassles in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segment as BS IV emission standards have already been enforced. “We go by Form 22 given by the dealer and automobile manufacturer while registering the vehicle and the MVD officials have been asked to be alert,” he said.

Road ahead

BS IV standard is equivalent to Euro IV. The pollution testing centres have started taking the level of hydrocarbons too while issuing PUC certificate. BS IV rollout is envisaged for the entire country by 2017, BS V by 2021 and BS VI by 2024. The Centre has now decided to skip BS V emission norms and leapfrog directly to BS VI by April 2020.