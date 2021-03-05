Kerala

It’s extreme climate in Munnar

Munnar is witnessing a peculiar weather situation with high day temperatures and extreme cold at night.

Munnar town recorded day temperature of 28°C, a three-year-high, on Thursday and a low of 4°C during night. Nallathanni, near Munnar, recorded a high of 25°C during day and a low of 7°C during night on Thursday. It was 25°C and 5°C on Friday at Nallathanni, as per an estimate of the United Planters Association of South India.

This is in addition to a change in the weather pattern generally witnessed in Devikulam taluk, especially in the rain-shadow areas of Marayur and Kanthallur, where heavy rain and cold wave from December-end to January had caused widespread damage to crops.

Residents in Munnar town say, normally, the highest temperature of above 25°C is recorded by the end of March. There had been variations in lowest temperatures recorded from December end to February end with long intervals. However, the mercury reaching a high in March itself is a cause for concern. “There is severe shortage of drinking water and the Muthirapuzha river has almost dried up,” says Kurian Joseph, a local resident.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil says the Idukki high range is witnessing a vast difference in day and night temperatures. Studies show a rising trend in day temperatures. During 1989-2000, the day temperature in Idukki was 25.6°C and it rose to 26.1°C in 2011-2020. During 1989-2000, the night temperature was 16°C. In 2000-2010, it was 17.4°C. However, in 2011-2020 it dropped to 15.7°C. The rise in temperature shows the change of climate pattern in the hill station, he says.

