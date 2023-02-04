It’s carnival time for theatre connoisseurs, as drama fest is back after a two-year hiatus in Thrissur

February 04, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Thrissur

It is carnival time again for theatre connoisseurs. After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic outbreak, the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) is back.

The 13th edition of ITFoK, from February 5 to 14, has put together 10 international and 14 national plays along with lots of music, dialogues, workshops, and public lectures. Humanity Must Unite is the theme of this edition.

“The world experienced an unprecedented state of emergency induced by the pandemic in the past two years. Pandemic pushed us away from each other. Along with that we witnessed war, mass migration, misery, and starvation caused by territorial politics, greed, and ignorance. However, just like we witnessed great harshness and injustice and terrible suffering, we have also seen extreme compassion and empathy. People have come out and helped each other. We thought it is important to recognise the empathy. Thus we reached the theme Humanity Must Unite. We look into the works that recognise this aspect of life,” says Anuradha Kapur, eminent theatreperson, who curated the festival along with B. Ananthakrishnan, dean of the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communications, and contemporary theatre director Deepan Sivaraman.

“This edition of ITFoK is an invitation to assemble, to gather, to meet, and to hold hands. The festival will be an effort to re-articulate with renewed force the connection between humaneness, art making, and artists. ITFoK’s very medium of communication is performance, which in turn depends on interrelatedness, contact, address, and exchange, however refracted, diffracted, or impeded these might be,” says the curatorial team.

The festival puts together a whole range of works, which include devised plays, inter-medial works that shift between mediums, classical plays, and riffs on classical texts.

Theatre enthusiasts will get to see international plays such as Samson from South Africa, Tempest Project from France, Ave Maria from Denmark, The Third Reich from Italy, Antigone from the United Kingdom, The Museum from Palestine, Told by My Mother from Lebanon, and Do Not Believe Me if I Talk to You of War from Palestine.

Samson, directed by Brett Bailey, is the opening international play. A deeply moving music theatre production, Samson uproots the popular biblical myth from its religious context and transplants it into a contemporary landscape of migration, racism, and neo-liberal policies.

A percussion ensemble led by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Chairman and percussion maestro Mattannur Sankarankutty will be another highlight of the inaugural ceremony. In all, 101 percussion artistes will take part in the melam.

A performance by Indian Ocean, an Indian rock band, which will be a fusion of Sufi music, Hindustani folk, and rock music, will make the first day a vibrant experience.