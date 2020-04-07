Kerala

It’s blinkered vision: CM

Mullappally’s statement irks CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday used his daily COVID-19 briefing to berate Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Mr. Ramachandran appeared to have irked Mr. Vijayan by stating earlier in the day that the government’s outreach to non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) was limited to a conference by video link with affluent business persons.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had covered much ground and done proper homework before initiating the videoconference with the NoRKs. It had urged Malayali associations across 22 countries to set up emergency helplines to succour COVID-19-affected Keralites stranded without food and medicine in cramped labour camps. He accused Mr. Ramachandran of having a blinkered vision.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:27:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/its-blinkered-vision-cm/article31283907.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY