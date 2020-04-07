It’s blinkered vision: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday used his daily COVID-19 briefing to berate Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran.

Mr. Ramachandran appeared to have irked Mr. Vijayan by stating earlier in the day that the government’s outreach to non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) was limited to a conference by video link with affluent business persons.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had covered much ground and done proper homework before initiating the videoconference with the NoRKs. It had urged Malayali associations across 22 countries to set up emergency helplines to succour COVID-19-affected Keralites stranded without food and medicine in cramped labour camps. He accused Mr. Ramachandran of having a blinkered vision.