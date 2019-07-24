It’s auction time for State’s maiden Champions Boat League teams

Nine boat club teams will go under the hammer on July 29 for Kerala Tourism’s maiden Indian Premier League-modelled three-month Champions Boat League (CBL).

Major groups and companies are expected to bid for the boat clubs, including oarsmen and snakeboat, and brand them with their colours and logos at the auction to be held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi.

“Kerala Tourism expects that the CBL will give the needed impetus to the tourism sector. We have invited companies and celebrities to bid for the clubs,” P. Bala Kiran, Director of Tourism, told The Hindu here.

Till today

The base price of the CBL franchises, each comprising a boat club, oarsmen and the snakeboat (chundan vallom), has not been made public as the last date for submission of bids is Thursday. Kerala Tourism will step in as a temporary franchise if any team fails to get sponsorship.

“Through the CBL, we are trying to professsionalise the snakeboat races and develop a standard format to get fan loyalty and to showcase the backwaters to the world,” the Tourism Director, who also heads the special purpose vehicle set up for the CBL, said.

The CBL will be held at 13 backwater venues. ‘Make way for the speed kings of backwaters’ is the USP of the CBL.

In the fray

Pallathuruthy Boat Club, Alappuzha; Police Boat Club; United Boat Club, Kuttamangalam, Kainakary; NCDC Kumarakom; Village Boat Club, Edathua; KBC/SFBC, Kumarakom; Vembanad Boat Club, Kumarakom; Town Boat Club, Kumarakom; and Brothers Boat Club, Edathua; are the nine short listed boat club teams.

A presentation on each team will be held before the auction. The CBL will start on August 10 with the Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha and end with the President’s Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 1. Twelve snakeboat races will be held during the intervening weekends. A purse of ₹25 lakh awaits the winners of the maiden CBL; the first runner-up will get ₹15 lakh and the second runner-up ₹10 lakh.

Format

At each venue, there will be three heats, a final and a losers’ final involving the teams that come in the fourth, fifth and sixth places.

The CBL winners will be selected on the basis of the cumulative points.

Delhi-based E Factor Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. has been roped in for branding, promoting, marketing and revenue generation activities of the CBL till 2023. As per the agreement, the government will get 35% revenue share.