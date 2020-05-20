Kerala

It’s a slow start for salons on Day One

A salon which started functioning in Kozhikode on Wednesday after the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms.

A salon which started functioning in Kozhikode on Wednesday after the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown norms.  

Even as COVID threat lingers, hairdressers back to work with safety precautions

A contended smile lit up the face of Alex Thomas as he looked at his reflection on the big rectangular mirror set across the chair in the salon.

“I feel comfortable after getting rid of the overgrown hair,” said Mr. Thomas, who was wrapped in a disposable cape at a popular hairstyling centre on the first day of its reopening on Wednesday since the COVID-19 lockdown. “It was in March that I had a haircut last,” said Mr. Mathew, managing director of a snacks manufacturing company in Kochi, as his hairdresser, wearing a face mask, looked on.

Phone bookings

While most of the upmarket salons started taking telephonic bookings from their customers by providing a spacing of 15 minutes between one another, customers walked into the low-end barber shops sans prior appointments.

“Should I bring a towel to wrap myself for a haircut,” asked a customer over telephone while seeking an appointment at the salon.

“We provide disposable capes for the customers. They can also bring their own towels. It’s their choice,” said B. Satheeshkumar, who owns the salon. The towel warmer installed inside the salon can heat up and dry 15 pieces in minutes and cloth towels can be disinfected and dried quickly, he said.

Mr. Satheeshkumar has also stocked enough number of face masks for the customers who walks in. It felt stuffy inside the salon as the air-conditioner was switched off. Hand sanitisers were there for the customers to use. All four hairdressers were seen sporting face masks.

Slow pace

Till forenoon, appointments were given to 12 customers, a reflection of the slow pace at which the business was picking up after the shops remaining shut for over 50 days.

At a local salon in the city, things were quite different. Though Muhammad Shameer, a Hindi-speaking hairstylist, applied hair gel on his customer after wearing a surgical glove, the face mask was prominently missing.

However, another hairdresser, wearing a mask, was busy talking over the telephone to the malik, who rang up to ask about the business.

There were four men inside the one-room shop as Mr. Shameer applied the hair gel on the spiked hair of a young customer.

It was business as usual and the advisories issued by health experts and the government for such shops went for a toss.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:52:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/its-a-slow-start-for-salons-on-day-one/article31635543.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY