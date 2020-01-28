It’s a long road to development for Edamalakudy panchayat

Nothing much has changed in Edamalakudy since the formation of the lone tribal grama panchayat in the State a decade ago. People have to walk a long distance to reach the grama panchayat camp office which still functions at Devikulam to get necessary certificates.

Murugan, a resident of Societykudy where the panchayat office is situated, travelled nearly 35 km to the camp office and got a certificate the same day itself.

Not so lucky

However, those from other remote settlements that are situated deep inside the forest are not as lucky. They have to spend up to three days, for to and fro journey, to get their needs fulfilled from the camp office.

It has been a long cherished dream of the people of the local body to get the services from the panchayat office at Edamalakudy.

Chithappan, member of Edaliparakudy ward, said people often had to stay at Devikulam for meeting their needs at the camp office.

From Pettimudy, it is an 18-km journey to Devikulam. People often walk this distance as the taxi fares are unaffordable for them.

Mr. Chithappan said that they got mobile connectivity only if they reached a spot in the forest on the side of Tamil Nadu. Mobile connectivity was not available in many settlements as they did not come under the limits of the this mobile tower in Tamil Nadu. Another long-pending demand of the people is a proper road from Societykudy to Pettymudy so that urgent medical needs could be met in time.

“Every year, the road is washed away during the monsoon and Edamalakudy is cut off from the outside world,” he said.

Mr. Chithappan said power connection was available only in three of the 12 settlements.

An official at the camp office said that the office functioned at Devikulam as there was no Internet connection at Edamalakudy.

However, he said that the officers occasionally visited Edamalakudy and met the people. It was not possible, however, to go there during the monsoon season, he said.