It’s a listless day along the State coast

The Kalamukku fishing harbour here is almost deserted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, the first day after the 52-day trawling ban came to an end.

After large trawlers and fishing boats venture out after the annual trawl ban, they return in numbers the following afternoon to reap a premium for the first big catch of the season. But this has been an unusual year. Just one boat returned to the harbour Thursday, and that too due to engine trouble.

The listlessness among the waiting workers is obvious.

No auction

Some are still mending the fenders erected against concrete retaining structures as they discuss the possible arrival of boats, expectedly loaded with threadfin breams. But the day has ended and no fish auctions take place after 4 p.m.

Paul Rajan, in-charge of the fish landing centre, said no boats arrived at the landing centre on Thursday and no boat owners reported sufficient catch on the first day after the ban.

He said at least a few of the over 400 boats operating out of the harbour were expected to return in the early hours of Friday.

Vishak, who helps handle the catch at the harbour, said he and his colleagues, numbering around a dozen, had been awaiting the arrival of the boats from the morning hours on Thursday. But the day was disappointing, he said during the course of his conversation with the other workers.

The trawl ban period also was considerably disappointing for traditional operators, who are allowed to engage in fishing during the ban period. Penaeid prawn catch, usually abundant during the first weeks of the monsoon season, had almost disappeared.

Dwindling catch

According to the recently released figures by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), oil sardine catch last year was just a little over 77,000 tonnes, a drop of more than 50% over the previous year.