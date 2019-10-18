It’s a contest too close to call in Konni

It is a close contest in Konni, where the campaigning for the bypoll has reached the last lap.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front, and Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance have left no stone unturned to woo voters.

Unlike in 2016 when Congress strongman and five-time MLA Adoor Prakash defended this UDF citadel, the socio-political situation in the constituency has changed over the past three-and-a-half years.

There is resentment in both the Congress and the CPI(M) over the selection of candidates for the bypoll.

The discontent among a section of Congress workers over the alleged sidelining of Mr. Prakash, who represented the constituency for the past 23 years, while selecting P.Mohanraj as candidate appears to have dissipated. However, UDF workers and supporters are upbeat with State leaders of the Congress and coalition partners campaigning in the constituency in the second phase.

There were reports that two senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders in the district and their supporters had expressed resentment at the party decision to field a ‘junior member’, K.U. Janeeshkumar, overlooking their proposals. However, with the campaign reaching its peak, the massive attendance at LDF campaign meetings suggests a thaw in the LDF camp too.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded State general secretary K.Surendran expecting to turn the tables on the rival fronts. He got 46,946 votes, only 440 votes less than his LDF rival Veena George in the Konni Assembly segment in the last Lok Sabha polls.

The RSS has deployed its volunteers across the constituency for door-to-door campaigning.

Women workers and youths accompanying the respective party leaders for house visits and family gatherings is a common sight in the constituency.

Varied issues

The issues at play are so varied that gauging people’s mood has been a difficult task for the political parties.

A middle-aged farmworker, who claimed to be a staunch CPI(M) worker for over three decades, said he and his family stood by the BJP this time around. He was critical of candidate selection and the party leadership for the alleged “anti-devotee stance” taken during the previous pilgrim season.

A group of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church members from Piravom are carrying out house visits in Konni, criticising the government stand on the long-pending civil dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions.

It appears that the Sabarimala women entry issue is still in the mix, as evident from the reception accorded to Mr. Surendran at many places.

A Congress worker who had proved his mettle, Mr. Mohanraj, a former civic body chief, also banks on the extensive family relations he enjoys in the constituency. The Congress camp is upbeat with the Nair Service Society too extending support to Mr. Mohanraj. The UDF hopes these factors will favour its candidate at the hustings.

The CPI(M) chose Mr. Janeeshkumar for his Democratic Youth Federation of India credentials and treating him as the face of the youth in the constituency. The well-oiled LDF campaign machinery began work much ahead of his Congress and BJP rivals, giving Mr Janeeshkumar an edge on the campaign front. Konni being his home turf, Mr. Janeeshkumar is familiar to the constituency which may stand him in good stead.

Chances of cross-voting

The writing on the wall suggests high possibility of cross-voting, leaving the bypoll outcome unpredictable.

All the three major coalitions have carried out extensive campaigning in the constituency. Many Ministers, Congress MPs, and leaders of the BJP and the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena, including its president Thushar Vellappally, are camping in Konni.

It is a tight three-cornered contest, eluding predictions.