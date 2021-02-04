ITIs in State to be upgraded

Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State will be developed as excellent centres of industrial training, Labour Minister T. P. Ramakrishnan said on Wednesday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating online the new building of the Government ITI at Manaloor and the construction of buildings for the ITIs at Varkala, Thiruvambady and Kanjikuzhi in Idukki.

The number of Government ITIs has risen from 82 in 2016 to 104 now.

New ITIs at Karunapuram and Elappara in Idukki district, Poruvazhy and Kulathupuzha in Kollam and Vazhakkad in Malappuram will start functioning soon, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

Work is also progressing on upgrading 10 ITIs with KIIFB-funding and two ITIs using plan funds.

The government has also kick-started a programme to develop ITIs as centres of production, marketing and services. Production centres were started in three ITIs and this facility will be extended to all the institution.