ITI bags ₹25-crore laptop order from KITE

The laptops with the brandname SmaasH would be manufactured by ITI under the ‘Make in India’ initiative

January 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

ITI Limited’s Palakkad Plant has bagged two orders from the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) to supply 8,483 laptops worth ₹25 crore.

The laptops with the brand name SmaasH would be manufactured by ITI under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, chairman and managing director of ITI Limited, said, “we are happy to begin the new year by bagging this order. ITI Palakkad has already manufactured and supplied more than 1,500 Smaash PC to various customers”.

Recently, the Palakkad Plant was appreciated by ISRO for realising the flight packages for the launch of LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission. The plant business areas include Smart Energy Meters, Smart Banking Cards, High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Duct Manufacturing, and Managed leased Line Network (MLLN) products.

