Ithal pozhiya pookkal, a short film on children with special needs, goes viral on social media

September 07, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Ithal pozhiya pookkal’, a short film brought out by the Wayanad district Kudumbashree mission on Buds School, the special school for mentally challenged children from poor families in the State, has gone viral on social media.

The 10-minute film is aimed at sensitising the public on the significance of Buds School and its daily activities, said K.J. Bijoy, director of the film.

Amalu, a child with special needs, is the main character of the film. Issues created by similar children in school, concerns of his parents, and activities at the institution are revealed through the 13-year-old boy’s perspective.

Many a time parents having children with special needs face a variety of stressors compared to other parents, said Mr. Bijoy, who is also the programme manager, Kudumbashree mission, Wayanad.

In most of the cases, mothers are affected seriously and poverty worsens the issue, he added.

“Even the parents of these children are not aware of the activities at a Buds School. We have been organising various activities in the school such as speech therapy, behavioural therapy, occupational therapy, agri therapy, and livelihood activities such as making umbrellas, paper pens, note pads, photo frames, and carpets for the overall development of the children,” he said.

The film also stresses on the need for support from the public to make the children a part of society and help them become self-reliant, District Mission Coordinator P.K. Balasubrahmanian said.

Adwinjo Lopus acts as Amalu, O.P. Neethu as his mother, C.S. Ashique as his father, and Siji Atony as his teacher.

Manu Benny wielded the camera and performed the editing works.

