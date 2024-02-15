ITFoK | When war gets normalised 

February 15, 2024 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Thrissur

For the arms industry to flourish, it needs wars. The global weapon industry not only has created an economic system that grows regardless but also normalised the wars.

Alle Armi, an Italian play, staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) attempts to focus on the political and economic aspects of the international arms market.

“Even the perception of people about wars and weapons have changed now. From a tender age, children play with weapons, whether as toys or video games. The horrifying images and photos from the conflict zones no longer disturb us,” says Riccardo Reina, director of the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The September 11 attack on twin towers of the World Trade Centre, marked a total change in the weapon market. The arms industry, which was dormant for long, was triggered with the attack. Production increased manifold.”

“The State-arms industry mafia dominates everything. Take the example of the brutal murder of Giulio Regeni, an Italian research student, in Egypt. When protests mounted, the Italian government claimed to snap all ties with Egypt. But, in fact, it sold more weapons to Egypt after the incident, he says.

Alle Armi by Teatro Metastasio di Prato tries to focus on political and civil topics in a non-verbal mode through performative use of toys. They attempt to explore the potential as well as the limits of the object theatre and shadow theatre, intertwining them with narrative theatre.

A shopping centre of arms. A ball masked and armed to the teeth. A toy weapon for playing. And a miniature desert. Alle Armi is an experimental theatre and it tries to do it through toys’ lens.

“For us it is very important to engage the audience. Videos and images were used along with the objects to communicate ideas. We left it for the audience to interpret according to their sensibilities. The objects and images are for just supporting to de-code the plot.”

“Object theatre is very young in Italy. We have been researching and experimenting on different languages of puppetry. We tried to imbibe the essence of puppetry to the object theatre.”

More than the title Alle Armi is a formula: a declaration of intent, and at the same time a cry of alert, perhaps an appeal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.