ITFoK: When life reaches a cul-de-sac due to fear psychosis

February 13, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Thrissur

Palestinian play Hash by Basher Murkus explores the complexities faced by people gripped by fear psychosis

Mini Muringatheri

A man is afraid of meeting others. He has stopped doing anything because of a state of fear psychosis. The terrifying and dangerous outside scares him. His body is getting “larger” in a tiny room where he has closed himself in.

Hash, a solo show directed by Bashar Murkus and produced by Khashabi Theatre in Haifa that was staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK), talks about the mental lethargy of people whose lives have reached a dead end due to the tumultuous situations of the contemporary world. Fear about their future numbs them. They feel their life has reached a cul-de-sac with no hope. But what about their memories and their future?

Hash, the title meaning fragile in Arabic, attempts to answer such questions by observing a person so immobilised by fear that venturing outside has become impossible. His body “grows” as he searches for his life story within the confines of a tiny room. He is stuck in observing the past. He feeds himself by ruminating on his memories. He lives for the sake of the past. His body is getting so large that it obstructs him from doing anything.

“I am not making any statement or giving any message in the play. Hash tires to leave a certain thread for the audience to fill the gaps themselves with their memories and their lives. It is a kind of psychiatric counselling for troubled minds,” says Mr. Murkus.

A metaphor

The growing body of the protagonist in Hash is a metaphor. Hash carries endless stories without actually specifying any. The play provides sufficient bases for the audience to construct their own narratives.

A political play with many layers, Hash throws light on the lives of people stuck in war-torn countries and those forced to live under fascist powers. “They live in a system which is controlled by constant fear,” says Mr. Murkus.

Khashabi Theatre is an independent theatre ensemble which does not take any funds from the government. “So we have the freedom to perform our ideas. We know that a play cannot stop a war or killing of people. But it helps us to design our future,” says Mr. Murkus.

