ITFoK | Theatre should bargain for its rightful value and space, says South African actor Cebolenkosi Zuma

February 06, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thrissur

The governments and society will ignore you and consider you as “spoiled children” until theatre practitioners started bargaining for their rightful space and value, Cebolenkosi Zuma of the South African theatre group Third World Bunfight who played the role of Samson in a play at the ongoing International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur has said.

“Like doctors, we heal society. The world will be a terrible space without art and music. People often coming to the theatre with a lot of stress and strain and leave as changed persons. We are just like any other professionals who serve society,” said Mr. Zuma.

Theatre should take itself seriously. Only then will authorities value it, he said, while addressing a programme ‘Artist in Conversation’ on the sidelines of the ITFoK on Monday.

While discussing the economics of the theatre, Brett Bailey, director of the play Samson, said the theatre across the world was struggling for survival.

“There is no official system to fund the theatre. The governments ignore us. We need to write again and again to get some official funding. The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation worse and most theatre practitioners have left the field,” he noted.

Repressed rage

Speaking about Samson, Mr. Bailey said he conceived Samson, a biblical character, as an avatar for the repressed rage of people who have been oppressed for centuries. He explained his fascination for myths and rituals while talking about the process of making Samson.

Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, Atul Kumar, director of Taking Sides, said artistes in the country live in constant fear.

“Artistes have been attacked. The government does not want to hear any dissident voices. We have been fighting for the right of expression,” he said.

Written by Ronald Harwood, Taking Sides, a play from Maharashtra, stresses that art and politics cannot be seen separated. The play is set in post-World War II Germany during the period of ‘de-nazification’. The protagonist stresses that every citizen has an obligation to express his political convictions.