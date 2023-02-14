ADVERTISEMENT

ITFoK provided strength of survival for theatre: Devarkovil 

February 14, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil presenting the Ammannur award to artist Sujathan at the valedictory of ITFoK on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAJEEB KK

The International Theatre Festival of Kerala provided strength of survival for the theatre, Minister of Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil has said.

It focussed on the message how people can unite with the medium of art, the Minister said at the valedictory of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala that concluded on Tuesday.

The theatre festival became a platform to discuss socio-political and environmental issues. The theatre is a mix of various art forms such as of music, dance, literature, and painting.

The festival organised by the Kerala Sangeeta Nataka Akademi made the State proud, he said.

The Minister presented the Ammannur award to stage designer artist Sujathan for the lifetime contribution to theatre.

The Hindu shared the award for the best media (print) coverage at ITFoK with Malayalam daily Deshabhimani.

Ave Maria from Denmark, Hash from Haifa, and Kafka from France were performed at ITFok on Tuesday. Manganiyar Seduction, a music programme, concluded the 10-day carnival of theatre.

