ITFoK: Power turns everyone a Hitler, says theatre director Hazim Amaravila

February 13, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

An independent theatrical rendering of a short story by Murali Krishnan, Soviet Station Kadavu, a Malayalam play directed by Hazim Amaravila, deals with thirst for power.

Produced by Thiruvananthapuram-based Kanal Samskarika Vedhi, the satiric play portrays people who enjoy the taste of leadership eventually getting addicted to power. It emphasises how the lust for power topples democratic systems.

“Embedded in every human being is the seed of tyranny, a seed that has the potential to germinate and grow into a huge tree. Everyone hates (Adolf) Hitler. But his existence cannot be erased. Hitler exists as a seed in every human mind, ready to sprout. Given a chance and under suitable conditions, this seed will become extremely potent,” says Mr. Amaravila, while interacting with the audience at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) on Monday.

Kanal Samskarika Vedhi is a cultural organisation formed by the alumni of the Centre for Performing and Visual Arts, which is patronised by the late Vayala Vasudevan Pillai.

Another regional play, Rather Rashi from Assam that was staged on Sunday night, shows a chariot which refuses to move when pushed by Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Vaishyas during a rath yatra. The rope of the chariot symbolises human relationships. It finally moves when Shudras push it.

The team behind the play says it written at a time when caste system in the country was perhaps at its peak. Though times have changed, caste system as an evil has not been eradicated yet. The play echoes the voices of the oppressed, says the team.

Ave Maria from Denmark, Hash from Palestine, Kakku Kali from Kerala and Don’t Believe Me If I Talk to You of War from Palestine are the other plays staged on Monday.