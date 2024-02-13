ITFoK explores transformative power of contemporary plays

February 13, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thrissur

On the fifth day of the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) on Tuesday, a captivating panel discussion delved into the transformative power of theatre in contemporary times.

The discussion led by renowned theatre director Anuradha Kapoor and theatre observer and North Bengal University Professor Ashish Sengupta uncovered the hidden layers of dialogue and unity within the realm of theatre. Under the guise of dramatic exploration, a profound realisation emerged that plays possess an innate ability to understand each other without direct interaction. This revelation, unbeknownst to the dramatists, underscored the depth of the connection inherent in theatrical expression, the panellists observed.

Communication, whether through words, body language or the manipulation of props, catalyses audience’s perception and emotional response.

Meet-the-artist

The ITFoK proved to be a platform for poignant storytelling and insightful discussions as directors and crew members of notable plays like Urmila, Parijatha and Corner shared their experiences and perspectives.

At the meet-the-artist venue, director Nimmi Raphael shed light on her journey with Urmila, a play that delves into the psychological woes of the marginalised. Vinay Kumar, who portrayed one of the main characters in the play and contributed to the lighting and music arrangements, engaged the audience with insights into the composition of the Adishakti Theatre Troupe and their unique approach to storytelling.

In the discussion on Parijatha, director B. Jayashree emphasised the intricate interplay between music and acting in the play, drawing attention to the rich cultural elements of the Sannatta folk drama form. Screenwriter K.Y. Narayanaswamy provided additional context, offering a deeper understanding of the play’s background and thematic underpinnings.

Varun Madhav, the visionary behind Corner, highlighted the play’s social relevance in today’s context, which spotlighted the struggles of transgender persons. Narayanan and Haritha, hands behind the play’s musical composition, shared their creative journey and insights.

Food court

The Café Kudumbasree, the food court run by the Kudumbasree Mission, is offering a sumptuous treat to the theatre buffs’ taste buds.

As many as 13 stalls, from across the State, present the authentic taste of Kerala. From various types of Biriyani, chicken recipes and traditional cuisines, the food court attracts the audience. The cafe functions from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.