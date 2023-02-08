ITFok: A poignant tribute to women and mothers of Lebanon

February 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The play Told By My Mother by Lebanese dancer and choreographer Ali Chahrour tells the poignant stories of women and mothers of Lebanon whose families were scattered and sons disappeared after recruitments “to become martyrs.” Many youths from Lebanon, once known as the ‘liberal heart’ of the Arab world, have been recruited and indoctrinated by religious and political leaders to become martyrs, says Mr. Chahrour.

The play was staged at the ongoing International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) in Thrissur on Wednesday.

Mr. Chahrour found inspiration for the play from his intimate family itself. An intense performance using various tools of music, dance, text and reading, the play is about two mothers and their sons.

One is Fatima, Mr. Chahrour’s aunt and his father’s sister. Hassan is her son. She married a Syrian man. In Lebanon, children can receive citizenship only through their father. Hassan, who went to Syria for renewing his citizenship documents in 2013, never returned. Fatima died of cancer in 2018 without meeting her son.

“She lost the fight not because of cancer. But she quit the moment she lost all hopes of finding Hassan,” says Mr. Chahrour.

Another mother is Laila, Mr. Chahrour cousin. Her son Abbas went for military training in Syria. But with motherly love and courage, Laila took him back. Laila and Abbas themselves play their characters in the play.

“More than the political turmoil, the statement of the play is about the emotions of individuals who are completely lost in the political mess,” says Mr. Chahrour.

Lebanon has been going through an economic crisis mainly because of political factionalism, sectarian strife, corruption and mismanagement, he says.

“We do not have access to our own money. Our bank accounts have been frozen. The value of the country’s currency has plummeted. More than four-fifths of the Lebanese population is living in poverty,” he says.

“You will get to read about the financial crisis, political instabilities and corruption happening in Lebanon from the media. But nowhere will you get to read about the emotional trauma, tension and uncertainty through which people go through,” he adds.

“Theatre can only express them. We are working in terrible situations. But young theatre groups are still creating plays,” says Mr. Chahrour.