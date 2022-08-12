ITBP organises quiz competition on India’s freedom struggle

Staff Reporter ALAPPUZHA
August 12, 2022 19:37 IST

In connection with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the Nooranad unit of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has organised a quiz competition on the topic ‘Indian Independence Movement’ for students of Classes 9 and 10.

Archa Krishnan S. of BJSM Madathil Vocational Higher Secondary School, Thazhava North, Karunagapally, bagged the first prize. Abdulla S. of Lords Public School, Karunagapally, and Anugraha S. Kumar of St. Joseph’s Convent English Medium School, Parayankulam, shared the second prize. Amrutha R.S. of BJSM Madathil Vocational Higher Secondary School, Thazhava North, Karunagapally finished third. The winners will be felicitated with cash prizes and certificates on Independence Day on the ITBP campus.

A weapon display was also organised for students.

The quiz competition was organised under the guidance of Jiju S., commandant, ITBP Battalion, Nooranad. Second-in-command Sunil Kumar, assistant commandant Sagarmal Meena, subedar major Satwinder Singh, inspector Sreekumar, and other officers were present at the event.

