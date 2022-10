The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nooranad unit, has organised a weapons display event at Holy Mary Central School, Kayamkulam.

The programme was organised to inspire the younger generation to join the force. Inspectors Sreekumar, Rajesh, Manikandan, and Keshav familiarised various weapons with students and teachers. Jiju S., commandant, ITBP Battalion, Nooranad, said more such events would be organised.