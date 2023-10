October 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nooranad unit, organised a mega cleaning drive on the Azheekal beach in Kollam and the Karingali Puncha Bund road in Alappuzha.

The drive was organised as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Around 100 ITBP personnel participated in the drive. The cleaning drive on the Karingali Puncha Bund road was inaugurated by Palamel grama panchayat president B. Vinod.