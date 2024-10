The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Nooranad unit, organised a mega cleaning drive on the Alappuzha beach on Wednesday. The drive was organised as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. It was inaugurated by District Collector Alex Varghese. The drive was led by ITBP unit commandant Vivek Kumar Pandey. Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, ITBP unit second-in-command Manoj Bahuguna and others attended.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.