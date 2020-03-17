Italy’s despair and hope, as seen by a Keralite priest

Father William Nellikkal, director, Vatican Radio.

KOCHI

17 March 2020 01:01 IST

Fr. Nellikkal, director, Vatican Radio, describes the impact of the deadly virus on the community

Italy is in the midst of a lockdown, which has extended to two weeks now. But the Italians realise the extent of damage that COVID-19 can wreak and are following the orders of the government scrupulously, according to Fr. William Nellikkal, director, Vatican Radio.

He reveals how Italy, which has seen the most number of COVID-19 cases after China, is rattled by the sheer number of fatalities. However, the community is hopeful that the government-imposed restrictions will help rein in the epidemic soon.

The essential transport services are on — trams, metros, and buses, though there are very few passengers. Except for supermarkets all other shops are closed. People carry their documents, and those walking on roads have to tell the police, if asked, why exactly they are outside their homes, said Fr. Nellikkal, in-charge of the Malayalam section in the Vatican Radio.

The number of people who can enter a supermarket depends on the number of cash counters there. A supermarket in the Vatican City has four counters, so four people can get in. After they leave, another four can enter, all with gloves and masks. Restaurants and public places have downed shutters as no community gatherings are allowed.

Churches are not closed. People can visit privately, but not for a community prayer. The few who come maintain enough distance. The Church too has given a call for isolation. Sunday prayer is usually attended by 25,000 people. From last week, the Pope has been giving a live digital Mass transmitted from his personal library.

Most affected

Lumbardia is where it all began, from where over 800 deaths had been reported. The northern provinces of Italy – the Alpine Valley, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Bergamo, are among the most affected. Fr. Nellikkal lives in Rome, which has reported 200 cases with seven deaths.

He said people who had common cold and cough might have attributed them to the usual symptoms associated with season change from winter to spring, and hence delayed medical consultation. This could have been a reason for the spurt in cases.

The Vatican has facilitated a work-from-home arrangement by sharing the software. An audio clip can be sent through WhatApp to the central system that can be edited and played on the Vatican Radio. The news services are on, but other air time is being filled with music.