Italian delegation lauds gender diversity in Kerala’s IT ecosystem

Noting that Kerala has shown the way how a sustainable and inclusive IT ecosystem could be fostered, a delegation from Venice-based Soft Power Club said the women inclusivity at the workplace as well as the high-spirited work environment in Technopark in the State capital is really impressive.

The 20-member Italian delegation was in the city to attend the February 16-17 annual conference of the Soft Power Club, a leading global forum to promote international cultural and economic collaborations, led by Mr. Francesco Rutelli, President, Soft Power Club.

After the opening session of the conference held at Technopark, the Soft Power Club members went for a guided tour of Technopark Campus alongside Nila building in phase 1 as well as Ganga-Yamuna and Niagara (Embassy Taurus) building in phase 3. They visited major IT companies on the campus like IBS Software and Toonz Media.

Rathan U. Kelkar Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology, and Col.(Retd) Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark accompanied Amitabh Kant, G 20 Sherpa, and the visiting delegates during this guided tour of Technopark. Noting that India’s first technology park has such a diverse talent pool, Mr. Paolo Cuccia, an executive of a leading Italian company, said the presence of such a good number of female IT professionals reflected on Kerala’s women empowerment initiatives.

Earlier, the delegation held an interaction with representatives of Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT companies in Kerala.

Alfio Bastiancich, expert in animation and youth productions, said at least 75% of the Italian animation productions now involve active collaboration with Indian talents in various studios. Mr. Bastiancich said it is a testament to the strength and productivity of the technical and creative expertise of Indian youths.

Commenting that animation is an important tool of soft power, Ms. Anne Sophie Vanhollebeke, Executive Producer of Motion Pictures and TV Programme, said the production process of a cartoon allows its producer to work in co-production with all countries of the world.

According to her, cartoons can effectively convey messages, information and values to the audience and they have the power to influence the entire new generation around the world. Cartoons are exported all over the world thanks to its universal language, she added.

The delegation also included Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca , members of Italian Parliament Mauro Berruto and Giovanna Miele; Maurizio Taffone, Senior Director, International Markets, Almaviva; Alberto Tripi, President, Almaviva; and Cristian Jezdic, and CEO, beQ Entertainment. Soft Power Club aims to enhance human development through art, culture, heritage and economic influence.

