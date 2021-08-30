‘It was wagon massacre not tragedy’

MALAPPURAM

30 August 2021 22:17 IST

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat said here on Monday that removing the ‘Moplah martyrs’ of the 1921 Malabar Rebellion from the list of freedom fighters would be a disgrace to the country.

The Jamat district committee said that it was deplorable to see those who supported the British and stayed away from the freedom struggle trying earnestly to erase the freedom fighters from the historical records. “The government move is an insult to those who laid down their lives for the country.” The Jamat said that the wagon tragedy of November 19, 1921, was a misinterpretation of a massacre that took place during the freedom struggle. “It was not a tragedy. It was a massacre of unconscionable nature committed by the British,” it said.

The Jamat said that the Sangh Parivar move under the guise of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) would shake the foundation of the country’s glorious heritage. “The attempts to erase the Malabar Rebellion martyrs, including the victims of the wagon massacre, should not be viewed in isolation,” it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Muslim Jamat district president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi presided. District leaders Jamal Karulai, P.M. Mustafa Kodur, M.N. Kunhahamed Haji, Sayed K.K.S. Thangal, Sayed Salahuddin Bukhari, Vadassery Hasan Musliar, C.K.U. Moulavi, and P.K.S. Darimi were among those who spoke.