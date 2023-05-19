HamberMenu
Act of Congress to not invite Pinarayi for Siddharamiah swearing-in proves it can’t unite anti-BJP forces: LDF

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is among others those invited for the event on May 20 in Bengaluru

May 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Kannur

PTI

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) on Friday criticised the Congress for not inviting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Karnataka’s CM, saying the move shows up the grand old party’s immature politics and weakness.

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, among others, have been invited and will be attending the swearing in on May 20 in Bengaluru.

Congress’s move has proved that it cannot carry out the mission of bringing together the secular democratic forces of the country against the BJP’s ‘fascist’ politics, LDF convenor E.P. Jayarajan said.

“Now, what anti-BJP stand is the Congress party going to adopt in the country?” he asked, speaking to reporters here.

The move was an indication of the Opposition party’s “immature” politics and its lack of direction, Jayarajan said.

It also proved that the leadership of the Congress party has become weak at observing and evaluating national politics and developments of the country, the Marxist party leader alleged.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the BJP and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

