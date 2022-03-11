IT sector reacts well to Budget promises

Focus on capacity-building and employment generation

IT industry bodies as well as employees’ organisations have generally reacted positively to the promises for the sector in the State Budget for 2022-23.

Most of them have appreciated the Budget’s long-term vision in capacity-building and employment generation.

The Group of Technology Companies (GTech) is most enthused about the proposals for skill-training for graduates, which has been a long-time demand from employers due to the dearth of employable graduates.

“We are glad that Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has accepted many of the suggestions we had put forward ahead of the Budget. If Kerala is to ride the wave of doubling of IT employment in the next five years, such interventions are required. We can retain many of the jobs that could move outside by skilling graduates. The funds set aside for expansion as well as maintenance of the tech parks is also a positive, as we need to prepare the workspaces as employees return after a long period of working from home,” says Binu Jacob, secretary, Group of Technology Companies (GTech).

But he is not very enthusiastic about the plan for four IT corridors. According to Mr. Jacob, it is better to strengthen the existing IT parks and expand around it rather than distributing it.

According to Kerala IT Parks CEO John M. Thomas, the Budget reflects the positive aspects of the multiple levels of consultations by the Finance Minister before the Budget. Mr. Balagopal had met CEOs of various companies, founders of startups, as well as others from the sector ahead of the Budget formulation.

“The core infrastructure development has been constrained due to various issues including non-availability of land. The Budget addresses these with allocations for land acquisition, construction of new buildings, and refurbishment of old ones. This will help the sector a lot, as it is proven that more companies will arrive when there is space. There is a need for additional space in cities including Kozhikode, as we could not meet the needs of some big players recently. The plan for a new IT park in Kannur has potential, especially due to its proximity to Bengaluru. The existing park at Kannur under a PPP model has proved to be successful. The steps to support startups are also well thought-out,” says Mr. Thomas.

Vineeth Chandran, secretary of Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees, says that the Budget announcements are expected to give a big boost to the IT sector.

“The proposal for work near home can be beneficial to many employees. The four IT corridors could attract more IT business to the State. The plans for new IT parks and a medical tech innovation park will create more opportunities. The schemes structured around the Digital University, as well as the efforts for skilling of graduates, will pay great dividends in the future,” says Mr. Chandran.