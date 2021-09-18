IT sector on a recruitment drive in State

100 companies take part in virtual job fair, more than 2,000 jobs available

In the months immediately after the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the IT employees in Kerala had a tough time with lay-offs. It was a period of uncertainty even for those who had not lost their jobs, while the ones who were laid off found opportunities hard to come by.

Some of the smaller IT firms had to cease operations too. However, the tide seems to have turned now with more recruitments happening and openings being reported.

On Friday, Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala opened a five-day long virtual job fair, with around 100 companies being part of it.

The companies have made available a total of more than 2,000 job opportunities. Companies from Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, Kochi Infopark and Kozhikode Cyberpark are part of the mega virtual job fair.

“Registrations are absolutely free of cost for the candidates. The companies have provided us a set of job descriptions for which openings are available. We have created an automated system by which the profiles that the candidates submit are matched with these and the matching profiles will be forwarded to the company,” said a representative of Prathidhwani.

Among the companies that are part of the job fair are UST Global, Allianz, HnR Block, Quest Global and Tata Elxsi.

Openings include DevOps Engineer, Technical Architect, Automation Tester, DB developer, Big Data Analyst, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Mobile Developer, UI/UX, Java Developer, .NET Developer, Sales Executives and Technical Writers. Candidates can apply for the opportunities at jobs. prathidhwani. org/job-fair till September 21. Interview timeline is likely to be from September 22 to 30.

One of the reasons that is being pointed out for the increase in recruitments is the fact that companies are not longer constrained by office space limitations, with a majority working remotely.

So, now more recruitments are being made that that could not have been possible with a 100% work from office arrangement. The digital shift of several services in the pandemic period also has led to new ventures and more opportunities being created in the IT sector.