IT professionals struggle with work-life balance under remote work

A normal working day for Rajesh (name changed), an IT professional employed with a major company at Technopark begins at around 9 a.m., when he switches on his laptop. It remains switched on till late into the night, almost till the time he goes to sleep. In the days after the COVID-19 outbreak, when the work from home option was first introduced, he had seen the arrangement as a blessing which provided work-life balance. Now, like many others in the industry, he thinks the opposite.

“When we were working from the office, the working hours used to be well-defined. Of course, there were occasions, like the period of project release, when we had to put in extra hours. But after we shifted to the work from home arrangement, such instances have become more frequent, throwing work-life balance into complete disarray. It is being assumed that since we are sitting at home, we can be given an endless number of tasks. Calls from overseas clients, which used to be limited to the working hours, now often come late into the night too. These work pressures and sleep deprivation lead to other health issues including cardiac problems among many employees,” he says.

The debates in the public sphere after the death of Pune-based Chartered Accountant(CA) Anna Sebastian Perayil, due to alleged extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young (EY) has also led to discussions within the IT industry in Kerala regarding the extreme work pressures that some of them have to put up with. The long working hours under the work from home arrangements still prevailing in many companies is one of the major issues being raised by employees that The Hindu interacted with.

Prathidhwani, welfare organisation of IT employees, which is now conducting a survey among employees on such issues, will submit memorandums to the Union and State governments, with one of the demands being for steps to ensure that labour laws are being followed in IT companies. It will also demand for companies to have special cells to handle mental health issues and health checkups for employees every six months.

According to the organisation’s representatives, it is also conducting a study on the deaths of employees in the IT sector due to health issues in the past few years. A considerable number of deaths of employees in the 30-50 age group due to cardiac-related issues have been noticed in the past few years.

Survey

In 2021, Prathidhwani had conducted a survey among IT employees, which showed that a majority of the employees prefer the work from home arrangement. As per the survey, 53% of the employees preferred a hybrid model involving partial work from office, 36% preferred complete work from home and only 11% preferred work from office. However, these opinions have shifted in recent years due to the increased workload. The lack of socialisation with the other employees has also created another set of problems.

Quitting their jobs due to work pressure is also an option for the many who do not have other options to fall back on or have any generational wealth to manage the EMIs and other expenses until they land another job.