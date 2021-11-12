IT parks in Kerala plans expansion of built-up space to 3 crore sq.ft.

The proposed expansion with state-of-the-art infrastructure is estimated to provide one lakh job opportunities in the next five years

Kerala IT Parks, the combine of all major Government IT parks in the State, proposes to expand its existing built-up space to 3 crore sq.ft. by adding 1 crore sq.ft. more in association with its partners.

The proposed expansion with state-of-the-art infrastructure is estimated to provide one lakh job opportunities in the next five years.

The TCS Aerospace Hub to be set up at the Pallipuram Technocity campus in the capital, Embassy Taurus DownTown Trivandrum at Technopark Phase 3 campus, World Trade Center Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade at Technocity, Sands Infra INIFINIT, Prestige IT Park, Maratt Tech Park at Kochi Infopark are some of the major flagship projects, along with a few others, to constitute the expansion. Major players such as IBS and Caspian Tech Park will commence operations in Kochi Infopark in the coming years.

The State’s IT sector is estimated to benefit by an additional ₹6,000 crore by way of investment through these projects.

Big growth

The IT sector in Kerala has reaped good returns and remarkable growth even during the pandemic. Apart from Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark, satellite parks are also active at Kundara, Koratty and Cherthala, providing world-class services.

The growth of the IT sector will lend hope to jobseekers, and the State is also expecting to benefit from the reverse migration of IT talent pool, a release issued by Kerala IT Parks here said.